Arctic outbreak on the way for most of eastern US

Nov 7, 2018, 6:19 AM ET
PHOTO: More than 4 feet of snow fell in Breckenridge, Colorado, over the past several days.Breckenridge Ski Resort
More than 4 feet of snow fell in Breckenridge, Colorado, over the past several days.

The coldest air of the season is moving into the Midwest starting Wednesday and lasting into this weekend.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

The coldest wind chills will be Saturday morning when some areas in the upper Midwest will be near zero.

PHOTO: Wind chills in the Northern Plains and Midwest will be in the single-digits and teens on Saturday.ABC News
Wind chills in the Northern Plains and Midwest will be in the single-digits and teens on Saturday.

With the cold, a few storm systems moving through will bring the first accumulating snow of the season to a lot of areas from the Midwest into the Northeast.

The heaviest snowfall will be near the Great Lakes, New England and into the Rockies and the western Plains, where some areas could see up to a half a foot of snow.

PHOTO: There will be measurable snowfall in the northern parts of the country for the first time over the next week.ABC News
There will be measurable snowfall in the northern parts of the country for the first time over the next week.

Yet another cold blast is coming next week, which could possibly penetrate further south into the Gulf Coast.

Wind chills along the Gulf Coast by the middle of next week could be near freezing, including in New Orleans and Tallahassee, Florida.

PHOTO: Wind chill readings will be below freezing across most of the eastern half of the country next week.ABC News
Wind chill readings will be below freezing across most of the eastern half of the country next week.

Comments