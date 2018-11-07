Arctic outbreak on the way for most of eastern US

The coldest air of the season is moving into the Midwest starting Wednesday and lasting into this weekend.

The coldest wind chills will be Saturday morning when some areas in the upper Midwest will be near zero.

With the cold, a few storm systems moving through will bring the first accumulating snow of the season to a lot of areas from the Midwest into the Northeast.

The heaviest snowfall will be near the Great Lakes, New England and into the Rockies and the western Plains, where some areas could see up to a half a foot of snow.

Yet another cold blast is coming next week, which could possibly penetrate further south into the Gulf Coast.

Wind chills along the Gulf Coast by the middle of next week could be near freezing, including in New Orleans and Tallahassee, Florida.