Armed student confronts resource officer at Wisconsin high school leading to officer-involved shooting: Police

Dec 3, 2019, 11:34 AM ET
PHOTO: An armed student confronted a resource officer at Oshkosh West High School in Wisconsin leading to officer-involved shooting on Dec. 3, 2019.PlayWBAY
WATCH Armed student confronts resource officer at Wisconsin high school

An armed student allegedly confronted a school resource officer at a Wisconsin high school, leading to an officer-involved shooting, according to local police.

Both the student and officer were hurt and hospitalized after the Tuesday morning incident at Oshkosh West High School, the Oshkosh Police Department said.

Their conditions were not immediately known. It was also not clear what weapon the student had.

PHOTO: An armed student confronted a resource officer at Oshkosh West High School in Wisconsin leading to officer-involved shooting on Dec. 3, 2019. WBAY
An armed student confronted a resource officer at Oshkosh West High School in Wisconsin leading to officer-involved shooting on Dec. 3, 2019.
PHOTO: An armed student confronted a resource officer at Oshkosh West High School in Wisconsin leading to officer-involved shooting on Dec. 3, 2019. WBAY
An armed student confronted a resource officer at Oshkosh West High School in Wisconsin leading to officer-involved shooting on Dec. 3, 2019.
(MORE: Classes resume at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, 18 days after deadly rampage)

No other students were injured, said police.

The school in Oshkosh -- about 90 miles north of Milwaukee -- was placed on lockdown after the shooting, which was reported at 9:12 a.m., police said.

The high school, which has over 1,600 students, is being evacuated, said police.

PHOTO: Oshkosh West High School in Oshkosh, Wisc. Google Maps Street View
Oshkosh West High School in Oshkosh, Wisc.
(MORE: 20 years after Columbine, what's changed -- and what hasn't -- for school shootings in America)

On Monday, about 80 miles away from Oshkosh, a student brought a gun to Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, according to police.

A 17-year-old boy at the school ignored police commands and pointed the gun at an officer, who then shot the teen, said Waukesha police. The student was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

(MORE: 'There's never a safe place': Colorado school training kindergartners to high schoolers to respond to an active shooter)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.