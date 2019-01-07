Arrest made in California bowling alley shooting that killed 3

Authorities have made an arrest in the shooting that killed three people at a bowling alley in Southern California last week.

Shots rang out at the Gable House bowling alley in Torrance -- about 20 miles south of Los Angeles -- after a fight took place between a group of people just before midnight on Friday, bystanders told ABC News.

Eyewitness Dana Scott said the group "seemed like they were having fun," but a fight then broke up between the females in the group, and some of men became involved.

"So they were yelling and cussing and fighting and people were on the floor and then some young men got into the fight," Scott said. "Probably not even a good minute later, we heard gunshots."

Zhao Hanrong/ Xinhua via Newscom

People ran between the bowling lanes to the back of the alley and ducked between cushions and benches to escape the gunfire, Scott said.

When police officers arrived to the scene, they discovered multiple people with gunshot wounds inside, the Torrance Police Department said in a statement.

In addition to the three people killed, four people were injured in the shooting.

Zhao Hanrong/Xinhua via Newscom

Additional details on the arrest will be released during a police press conference Monday afternoon local time.

ABC News' Mark Osborne contributed to this report.