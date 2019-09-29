An arrest has been made in the homicide of South Carolina postal worker.

Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22, of Andrews, South Carolina, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Irene Pressley, the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office announced late Saturday night.

Pressley had worked as a rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly 22 years when she was killed on Sept. 23 in Andrews, South Carolina, the public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspector told ABC News. She was shot multiple times.

Seward was seen before the shooting with an AR-15, police said. Multiple 223 shell casings were found at the scene on Senate Road

Williamsburg County Sheriffs Office

A fingerprint located on a USPS parcel that was recovered from the crime scene was confirmed to be that of Seward's, according to details of the case provided on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

A possible motive has not been disclosed.

Jessica Adams, the public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspector, told ABC News that Pressley "was on route" when the incident occurred.

Seward is being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

David M. McGinnis, inspector in charge of the Charlotte division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said that a task force of more than 70 people had been assembled to investigate Pressley’s murder.

"Currently the U.S. Postal Inspection Service takes the security and well-being of postal service employees very seriously," the statement from the Charlotte division of the U.S. Postal Inspector reads.

WCIV

Seward has not yet entered a plea.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Seward, but an attorney for a prior case did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

ABC News' Meghan Keneally contributed to this report.