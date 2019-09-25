Few details released about alleged murder of rural postal worker in South Carolina

An investigation has been launched into a possible homicide of a postal worker in rural South Carolina.

Irene Pressley had worked as a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly 22 years when she was killed on Monday, Sept. 23 in Andrews, South Carolina, the public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspector told ABC News.

Few details about the incident have been publicly released, but authorities are calling for the public's help in the case.

News outlets have reported that Pressley was shot, and the Williamsburg County Coroner told the Associated Press that her death appears to have been a homicide.

Jessica Adams, the public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspector, told ABC News that Pressley "was on route" when the incident occurred, but would not share any further specifics, including the name of the street where the alleged homicide took place.

"Currently the U.S. Postal Inspection Service takes the security and well-being of postal service employees very seriously," the statement from the Charlotte division of the U.S. Postal Inspector reads.

"Postal Inspectors, along with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, are investigating the recent homicide of USPS Rural carrier Irene Pressley," the statement reads.

The Willamsburg County Sheriff's Office did not respond to ABC News' requests for comment, and the AP reported that they have not announced a suspect or motive.

The sheriff's office did post a photo on Facebook announcing that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects, but does not state the reward amount.