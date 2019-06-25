Culinary chefs Art Smith and Adrian De Berardinis — better known as "The Bear-Naked Chef" — brought Pride Month to the kitchen when they showed the "The View" co-hosts how to make wholesome comfort food while also sharing some favorites from the celebrities they've cooked for.

Smith has made meals for four former presidents: Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H. W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush. While he cooked his famous buttermilk fried chicken on Tuesday, he said that if he had to pick one meal to cook for President Donald Trump, it would be this fried chicken.

"Fried chicken takes no sides," Smith said. "I really believe that food brings us together and I kind of live on that principle because I've put out a lot of fires with a little bit of fried chicken and gotten in some holy doors, too, with it."

Smith also dished on what it was like to travel with former first lady Michelle Obama on her book tour.

"That lady has energy. She adores soup and salad," he said.

De Berardinis also cooked for Michelle Obama, making his family's pasta and salad — fully clothed. He also cooked for a dinner party for the women of "The Real Housewives of New York City" — this time only wearing an apron around his waist "for health reasons."

Taking a twist on his Italian background, De Berardinis made a macaroni and cheese lasagne for the co-hosts.

CHEF ART SMITH'S FAMOUS BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN Recipe Courtesy of Chef Art Smith

Serves 4-6



INGREDIENTS

• 1 (3 1/2 pound) chicken, cut into 8 pieces

• 2 cups buttermilk

• Salt

• Vegetable oil, for frying

• 1 cup self-rising flour

• 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika

• Freshly ground pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

DIRECTIONS 1. Toss the chicken, buttermilk and 1 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate, 1 hour.

2. Heat 1 inch of vegetable oil in a large deep skillet over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 360 degrees.

3. Mix the flour, paprika, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and the garlic powder in a shallow bowl. Remove the dark meat from the buttermilk, shake off the excess and roll in the flour mixture. Shake off the excess flour, place in the hot oil and fry, turning occasionally until golden brown and cooked through — about 15 minutes (adjust the heat as needed). Drain on paper towels.

4. Reheat the oil to 360 degrees. Repeat with the chicken breasts and wings, frying for about 15 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature.

MACARONI & CHEESE BOLOGNESE Recipe Courtesy of Chef Art Smith

Serves 6-8

Makes 1 Casserole Dish



INGREDIENTS

• 2 cups of ground Italian pancetta

• 1 lb of 75% lean ground beef

• 4 cups of grated Parmigiano reggiano cheese

• 2 cups of grated mozzerella cheese

• 3 cups of pasata di pomodoro (strained tomatoes)

• 1/2 large sweet onion

• 1 large carrot peeled

• 1 1/4 cup of white wine

• 2 celery stalks

• 1/2 stick of salted Butter

• 1 1/2 - 2 quarts of hot milk

• Flour

• Salt

• Pepper

• 1 1/2 boxes of Barilla Celentani pasta

DIRECTIONS

1. For Bolognese Sauce: In a food processor, chop peeled carrot, celery and onion until very fine, almost into a pulp

2. Cook ground pancetta in a large skillet over med-high heat. Once browned, add ground beef, stirring often until browned. Add white wine, cook off alcohol and reduce. Add veggie mixture to the meats in the pan, cook for 10-15 minutes and then add pasata di pomodoro. Stir and simmer until sauce is thick. Salt to taste. Remove from heat and skim off any extra oil and discard.

3. For Béchamel Sauce: Heat milk in a sauce pan until hot, leave to simmer. In a separate sauce pan melt butter and add flour over med-low heat to make a roux. Gradually add milk until sauce is thickened. Add a pinch of salt and pepper, and 1 1/2 cup of Parmigiano cheese. Stir until mixed and set aside.

4. Assembly and Baking: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Boil pasta until al dente, a little under recommended cooking time on box. Butter a medium casserole dish and coat the bottom of it with a layer of Bechemel, then a layer of the bolognese sauce. Add a layer of the pasta, and repeat layering of sauces. Cover each layer with a generous amount of parmegiano cheese and the mozzerellla. Repeat steps until pasta is used and the last layers of sauce are covered in the cheeses (mostly Parmigiano). Then sprinkle little pieces of butter randomly on top.

5. Bake for 20-30 minutes until top is brown and bubbly. Remove from oven, let rest about 10 minutes, garnish with some finely chopped Italian parsley for color and serve.





