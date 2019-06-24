Transcript for Pride Week celebrations across the globe reach major milestones

And guys we bin covering pride all month but today marks the official start of pride week. And what can you expect to lots of celebrations and parades. All around this country as this year marks the fifty years since the Stonewall riots in New York City the mayor of Oklahoma City just declared. The city's first pride week ever to celebrate LG BT communities saying he wanted to demonstrate that all people are welcome in the city and it culminated. In a parade on Saturday to show that the city has come so far so so there's. A lot of milestones and the celebrations will continue all over the world Ukraine. Is hosting its biggest pride parade ever in the former Soviet Union actually held it yesterday. Which had a police presence but no violence on so a major move there. And the office of the president said that this is about constitutional rights. And freedom so guys we're gonna have planning more great coverage of pride coming up on the anchoring coverage of the pride parade. Sunday June 30 the right here on ABC news live in coverage is gonna start. And a lending AM eastern.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.