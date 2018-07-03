'We can't get her back alive': 7-year-old calls 911 after baby sister falls in pool

A 7-year-old girl has been praised for quickly calling 911, helping to save her baby sister who fell in the family pool.

"Our baby fell into the pool and we can't get her back alive!" 7-year-old Dylann Ott told a 911 dispatcher in St. George, Utah, last Thursday morning.

The mother performed CPR on the 1-year-old and was able to resuscitate her, St. George police spokeswoman Lona Trombley told ABC News Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the young girl was communicating with 911.

The dispatcher asked how old the baby was and the 7-year-old replied, "She's 1 year old."

Dylann relayed the message to her mother that help was on the way, while sirens wailed in the background.

The 7-year-old later told the dispatcher that the baby wasn't awake, but that her mom said she was breathing.

"The 7-year-old was fantastic," Trombley said. "She knew her address, answered the dispatcher's questions, gave information as to what happened. That, of course, allowed our officers and our medical team to get there more quickly."

The baby has been released from the hospital and is doing well, she added.

The girls' mother, Andee Ott, later told ABC affiliate KTVX in Salt Lake City, "As I'm doing these chest compressions ... I could hear Dylann talking ... she just was so calm."

"It's so hard to think I put so much pressure on my 7-year-old, but she was amazing," she said.