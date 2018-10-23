A woman verbally attacked a group speaking Spanish in a Virginia restaurant, telling them to "go back" to their country and "don't freeload off America."

The video of the verbal altercation was first shared on Spanish-language station Telemundo 44.

The news site reports that the main person on the receiving end of the rant was a woman who was speaking Spanish with her relatives visiting from Guatemala.

Neither the woman seen in the video engaging in the expletive-laced tirade, who appears to be white, nor the Latina woman has been identified. Law enforcement said both are Virginia residents.

On the video, the apparently-white woman can also be seen asking the group to "show your passports."

"Go back to your f------ country. go back to your f------ country, OK? Don't freeload off America," the woman is seen saying.

"You do not f------ come over here and freeload on America, OK?" she is heard saying. "I'm tired of this s---. It's the same as Sweden."

Alex Kowalski, the public information officer for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Department, confirmed to ABC News that the manager of the restaurant called his department about the incident on Oct. 17.

"We responded to the scene and basically the deputy talked to the female as well as the caller, which was the manager of the business, and the resolution was that the woman was refunded her money and asked to leave by the business manager," Kowalski said.

"From my understanding, both parties left after the incident," Kowalski said, noting that no charges were filed and there was no probable cause to make an arrest.

The manager of Andy's, the Lovettsville restaurant in question, confirmed to ABC News that the incident occurred. The restaurant posted a more detailed response about the incident on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The post starts by noting that it is directed to "a Former Customer," and goes on to sarcastically thank the individual.

"Thank you for understanding that you have a right to express your venomous and vitriolic views — no matter how odious and ignorant — under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution," the post reads.

"Thank you for feeling sufficiently comfortable in those views to express them, thereby making a spectacle of yourself—and allowing all who witnessed 'the incident'... to understand what a vile and loathsome individual you are," the restaurant's post continues.

The post goes on to thank the woman for "using profanity" and "disrupting" the rights of others in the restaurant, before concluding with a missive moving forward.

"Thank you — and we mean this with all the aforementioned respect that you rightfully deserve — for never returning to Andy’s. You are not welcome," the post concludes.