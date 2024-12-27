The two backpacks weighed 78 pounds and contained 30 packages of cocaine.

Backpacks containing $1.1 million of cocaine discovered in the wilderness near Canadian border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents assigned to a region near the Canadian border in Washington found two backpacks left out in the woods containing an estimated $1.1 million of cocaine, officials said.

The incident occurred when agents on patrol in the Blaine Sector of Washington, approximately 110 miles north of Seattle, discovered two black backpacks weighing 78 pounds lying on the ground in a wooded area near the border in Lynden, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection released on Monday.

When the agents looked inside, they found “30 brick-like packages containing a white powdery substance,” officials said. The substance was later tested and determined to be cocaine.

“Thanks to the vigilance of Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents these dangerous narcotics were prevented from reaching our communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Rosario “Pete” Vasquez. “Our agents work tirelessly day in and day out to protect this nation, and this seizure highlights that crucial commitment.”

The narcotics were immediately turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, officials said.

Authorities did not reveal how the bags got there, who they might belong to or if any arrests have been made in connection to the case.

The investigation is currently ongoing.