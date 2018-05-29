Basketball coach says Southwest worker made her prove relationship to biracial son

May 29, 2018, 6:00 PM ET
PHOTO: A Boeing 737 (737-700) jetliner, belonging to Southwest Airlines, lands at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nv., March 6, 2018.Larry MacDougal via AP
A Boeing 737 (737-700) jetliner, belonging to Southwest Airlines, lands at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nv., March 6, 2018.

Southwest Airlines is investigating an allegation that the University of California, Berkeley’s head basketball coach for the women's team was stopped by ticketing personnel to “prove” her relationship to her 1-year-old son.

Lindsay Gottlieb, who was traveling with her son from Denver, Colorado, to Oakland, California, believes that the alleged incident began because she is white and her son is biracial.

Gottlieb, tweeting about her experience, wrote, “I’m appalled that after approx 50 times flying with my 1 year old son, ticket counter personnel told me I had to ‘prove’ that he was my son, despite having his passport. She said because we have different last name. My guess is because he was a different skin color.”

Gottlieb continued on Twitter, saying that the ticketing employee asked her to produce a birth certificate, then asked her to show a Facebook post proving that she was the boy's mother.

PHOTO: Southwest Airlines jets are pictured on a tarmac in this March 21, 2008 file photo.Matt York/AP, FILE
Southwest Airlines jets are pictured on a tarmac in this March 21, 2008 file photo.

Southwest told ABC News that it is “looking into this specific interaction” and “have engaged with the customer directly to address her concerns.”

Gottlieb said on Twitter that the alleged incident was "demeaning and insensitive, not to mention inefficient." She added that the pair only made their flight because it was delayed and recommended better training for employees.

Southwest said that its “employees are well regarded for their hospitality” and that they always try to provide the best experience for anyone who chooses to travel with them.

ABC News reached out to Gottlieb for comment on the alleged incident but did not get an immediate response.

