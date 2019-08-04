A bloody August weekend included 2 mass shootings within 15 hours

It has been a bloody August weekend in the United States with multiple shootings reported across the country, including two mass shootings -- one in El Paso, Texas on Saturday morning and one in Dayton, Ohio, Sunday morning -- that left at least 29 people dead, collectively.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

In El Paso, at least 20 people were killed and dozens more injured on Saturday morning during a massacre at a Walmart that was packed with back-to-school shoppers, making it one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, officials said. The wounded ranged in age from a 2-year-old child to an 82-year-old victim.

The suspect was identified by authorities as Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas. He is being held on a charge of capital murder, court records show.

Less than 15 hours later, in Dayton, at least nine people were killed and 27 injured after a gunman wearing body armor and wielding an AK-47-style assault rifle opened fire in in the bustling Oregon District of Dayton, Mayor Nan Whaley told ABC News.

John Minchillo/AP

The suspected shooter was shot and killed by responding officers "in less than a minute" after opening fire, Whaley said. Police said they were only aware of one shooter.

In addition to Texas and Ohio, gun deaths were also reported in multiple other states, including Illinois, Virginia, Louisiana, Florida and Maryland.

In Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that since Friday evening at least three people have been killed and 37 more injured in shootings within city limits, including 22 people shot Sunday in less than four hours.

On Friday, military officials announced that a Navy sailor had been shot and killed after fleeing a traffic stop on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to the Associated Press.

According to the ABC News affiliate KATC, an infant in Shreveport, Louisiana, was shot and killed Saturday in a drive-by shooting. Shreveport Police said a vehicle drove by and began shooting into a home, striking the one-month-old girl, who was pronounced dead.

In Maryland, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, officers responded to a call that a 42-year-old southern Maryland man had shot and killed his in-laws. Police said relatives arrived and the suspect Mark Hughes then shot at an 11-year-old boy, who fled the scene and was later treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, and then Hughes fled himself.

Hughes was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

A few hours later in Florida, Pinellas County Sheriff deputies shot and killed a 35-year-old man after police said he had pointed a 12-guage shotgun at them. The man was a suspect in the fatal shooting of his mother, according to the sheriff's office.