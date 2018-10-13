Bodies of 11 infants found in ceiling of closed funeral home

Oct 13, 2018, 2:16 AM ET
PHOTO: The bodies of 11 infants were discovered at the shuttered Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.PlayGoogle Maps
WATCH Bodies of 11 babies found in ceiling of former funeral home

In a disturbing discovery, the bodies of 11 deceased infants were found in the ceiling of a shuttered funeral home in Detroit on Friday.

The bodies were found in bags, most in a cardboard box and others stuffed in a small coffin, police said.

The discovery was made after the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), which licenses funeral homes, was sent an anonymous letter Friday afternoon, which described exactly where the remains could be found.

PHOTO: The bodies of 11 infants were discovered at the shuttered Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.Google Maps
The bodies of 11 infants were discovered at the shuttered Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

"It's just the callousness of the operators, the owners, the employees of the funeral home [that stands out]," Detroit Police Department Lt. Brian Bowser said at a press conference Friday night. "The inspectors from LARA located the boxes, or the one box and the casket, and they subsequently called 911. The police responded, they removed the box and the casket from the false ceiling, or the lowered ceiling, and they opened them up and obviously they discovered the remains."

"They were actually in a cardboard box, nine of the 11 -- they're very small remains," Bowser continued. "They were in a cardboard box stuffed away from a stairwell."

(MORE: Body of man who went missing while hiking in Oregon has been found)

Bowser said they have names of some of the deceased infants and the medical examiner will conduct an investigation.

The Cantrell Funeral Home was shut down in April due to a number of disturbing violations, according to Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ.

PHOTO: The 11 infants bodies at Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit were discovered in the ceiling between the first and second floors on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.WXYZ
The 11 infants' bodies at Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit were discovered in the ceiling between the first and second floors on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

Violations included dirty floors, peeling paint, mold, improper storage of embalmed bodies, with one in "advanced stage of decomposition," and fraud, deceit, or dishonesty, incompetence, and gross negligence in the practice of mortuary science." LARA called the violations "deplorable" at the time.

The Detroit Police Department will continue to investigate the discovery Friday and had cadaver dogs searching the property, Bowser said.

(MORE: Body found as authorities continue search for missing Maine teacher)

"Obviously we have to find out what happened, and why it happened," he said.

LARA released a statement to WXYZ explaining the discovery and the April violations.

PHOTO: Lt. Brian Bowser, Detroit Police Department, briefed the media on the discovery of 11 bodies of infants found at a shuttered funeral home in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.WXYZ
Lt. Brian Bowser, Detroit Police Department, briefed the media on the discovery of 11 bodies of infants found at a shuttered funeral home in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

"Based on a new complaint, LARA investigators today searched Cantrell Funeral Home and found the decomposing bodies of 11 infants," the statement said. "We then immediately contacted local authorities. In April, LARA suspended the mortuary licenses of both the home and its manager Jameca LaJoyce Boone for many violations including the improper storage of decomposing bodies of adult and infants. That suspension order remains in effect as does our investigation. We will use the evidence gathered today to add to our open investigation and will continue to work with local law enforcement as this case proceeds."

The property has been sold and the new owners plan to turn it into a community center, according to WXYZ.

Comments