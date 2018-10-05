A body has been found in Maine as authorities continue searching for a 47-year-old teacher whose husband reported her missing on Monday morning.

The body was found in a wooded area about 500 to 600 feet off Gray Road in North Yarmouth on Friday morning but has not been identified, Cumberland County Sheriff's Capt. Craig Smith said in a news conference Friday.

Smith would not disclose who found the body or what condition it was in. The medical examiner is on the scene, he said.

Jay Westra reported his wife, Kristin Westra, missing on Monday morning after waking up and discovering that she was not home, Cumberland County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Stewart said Tuesday.

Courtesy Eric Rohrbach

Kristin Westra was last seen by her husband before he went to bed Sunday night, Stewart told ABC News.

Her brother, Eric Rohrbach, described the disappearance as "very abnormal," but said she had been under "some stress" because of work and home renovations. The mother to a 9-year-old daughter and 16-year-old stepson does not do drugs or alcohol, he added.

"The thought of her doing this to her family is completely out of the norm," Rohrbach said.

Courtesy Eric Rohrbach

Kristin Westra had a full dinner after returning home Sunday night but had trouble falling asleep, Rohrbach said. Jay Westra assumed she was going to sleep in an empty room when she got up around 3 a.m., but when he woke up, he "realized she wasn't there," Rohrbach said.

When Jay Westra attempted to call her cell phone, it rang inside the house Rohrbach said. She did not have her keys or wallet on her.

Cumberland County Sheriffs Office

It is unknown if Westra has a vehicle or "why she would be missing," according to a release from the sheriff's office.