Bodycam footage shows police dog wrestling gun away from burglary suspect

That's a good boy.

A rookie police dog in Florida was seen on body camera footage wrestling a gun away from a burglary suspect who is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home.

The Pensacola Police Department's newest K-9 is being credited with saving the lives of several officers -- as well as the suspect -- after he took a loaded shotgun out of the suspect's hands, the department said in a press release.

Pensacola Police Department

Just after midnight Thursday morning, when Oliver Hurst, 36, allegedly forced his way into the home and threatened his ex with a gun.

After 911 was called and police arrived to the home, Hurst allegedly refused to comply with the officers' orders to surrender and ran inside the home.

Officers pursued Hurst inside the home and watched him grab the gun from the couch, authorities said. In the video, they can be heard telling him to drop the gun multiple times.

"You're gonna get bit by the dog," one officer warns Hurst.

That's when Foster, an 18-month-old German Shepherd, latched onto the shotgun and pulled it form Hurst's hands.

Pensacola Police Department

A stun gun was then deployed on Hurst, and he was taken into custody.

Foster brought the gun into another room after taking it away from Hurst, police said.

"Because of the quick actions of K-9 Foster, the suspect was not able to fire the shotgun at police, and the officers did not have to use deadly force on Hurst," the department said in a statement.

Hurst was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault, battery, criminal mischief and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, police said.

Foster is named after Dana and Lisa Foster, the Pensacola residents who made the donation to the police department to purchase him.