Bringing America Back: Where beaches stand ahead of Memorial Day, and more to know

What happens to summer? How US beaches are handling reopening in COVID-19 pandemic Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

US beaches begin reopening with varying restrictions

As beaches begin to reopen ahead of Memorial Day weekend, lifeguards, for one, are working to figure out the new normal. "We have gloves, masks, goggles, N95 masks … a gown and pants and shoes," an ocean lifeguard specialist with Los Angeles County told ABC News' "Nightline."

Social distancing rules are in effect in Delray Beach, Fla., as the beaches reopened, May 18, 2020, as part of the Palm Beach County Beach reopening. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

Treasury has disbursed a fraction of $500B in coronavirus relief: Report

In its first report, the Congressional Oversight Commission found that the Treasury Department has so far disbursed only $37.5 billion of the $500 billion in the CARES Act slotted for emergency lending to businesses and state and local governments.

Former presidential candidates put spotlight on voting access

Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren are leading the charge for greater voting access in November's general election. Here's a breakdown of their proposals.

Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine, unproven drug he's touted for COVID-19

President Donald Trump surprised reporters Monday when he told them he's been taking hydroxychloroquine daily for about a week and a half. The president added that he doesn't have any COVID-19 symptoms. The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said that there is no scientific evidence to support an endorsement of the anti-malaria drug to treat the virus.

Texas church cancels masses following death of priest

On May 2, a Houston church reopened for public masses. Less than two weeks later, it canceled all masses again following the death of a priest suspected to have had COVID-19. Five other members of its religious order have also tested positive for the virus.

