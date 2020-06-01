Bringing America Back: Evolving coronavirus care, front line mental health crisis and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

How coronavirus care in hospitals will be different come fall

If there is a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall, doctors will be more prepared and practiced in addressing the virus through evidence-based care, public health officials say. Until then, one doctor warns there could be another 100,000 deaths in the U.S.

Medical workers outside at Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York City, March 26, 2020. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Front-line doctors face a mental health crisis amid coronavirus

Of more than 1,200 health care workers surveyed in China, roughly half showed symptoms of depression or anxiety, according to a March survey. That research highlights the mental health risk that American health care workers potentially face.

How the pandemic will affect hurricane disaster planning

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict there's a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season. Hurricane preparedness will look different due to the pandemic.

The new parameters for reopening restaurants

As restaurants reopen for dine-in service, face coverings, additional cleaning and frequent hand washing are top of mind. With limited capacity indoors, outdoor dining is being eyed as a way forward. On-demand delivery -- a hallmark of lockdowns -- may also become a fixture in some states.

New moms face challenge of breastfeeding during coronavirus pandemic

Breastfeeding advocates have seen an increased interest in nursing during this time of coronavirus, but they say the pandemic may be creating more challenges and concerns for new moms. For one, support is harder to come by.

Why people are flouting coronavirus social distancing precautions

People have recently been blatantly defying social distancing and face covering rules, but it's part of what public health experts say is a long-standing issue: the ability for people to assess risk. It also may not help that the CDC and WHO offer conflicting advice on face coverings.

Tracking what's happening in states as they reopen

An ABC News analysis of 21 states found no major increases in hospitalizations, deaths or percentage of people testing positive. But some changes bear watching to see if they become more extended trends.

Families fear they have little recourse in nursing home deaths

A growing number of families are contemplating lawsuits against long-term care facilities as more than 37,000 residents have died in nursing care during the coronavirus pandemic.

