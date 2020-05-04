Bringing America Back: Farmers' safety concerns and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness during the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19, and more.

Essential farmworkers risk COVID-19 exposure to maintain food supply

With their work deemed essential, West Coast farmworkers haven't let fears of contracting COVID-19 stop them from heading to the fields each day. But as they try to do their jobs safely, some have reported lacking sanitary conditions, including having limited face masks. Advocating for better conditions brings up other fears, including retaliation from employers and deportation.

Farm laborers from Fresh Harvest arrive early in the morning to begin harvesting on April 28, 2020 in Greenfield, California. They practice social distancing, and use masks, gloves, hair nets and aprons. Fresh Harvest is the one of the largest employers of people using the H-2A temporary agricultural worker visa for labor, harvesting and staffing in the United States. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

College grads face one of the bleakest job markets in history

College graduates are preparing to enter a job market where opportunities are disappearing. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, 20% of companies are revoking internship offers and about 4% are revoking full-time offers -- something that hasn't happened since the Great Recession.

NYC faces daunting task of keeping MTA running during pandemic

Patrick Patoir worked for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for 33 years and is described by his daughter as a doting grandfather who liked beer and fishing. He is one of nearly 100 MTA employees who have died from COVID-19 so far. More than 2,000 employees have also tested positive as the state ramps up heightened cleaning and disinfecting plans for the sprawling subway system.

As some states race for mass testing in nursing homes, others lag behind

Nursing homes have been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Rapid-response, "universal" nursing home testing may be the answer to preventing an outbreak -- and mass fatalities -- public health experts say.

Unemployment checks are late -- and May's bills may be, too

Out of the 1.8 million applicants who filed for unemployment in Florida since March 15, about 23% have received benefits. Nevadans say they are in a similar limbo, as mortgage payments, rent and other bills are due.

A tale of two pandemics: How coronavirus split the map of the US

As the pandemic plays out across the country, public health and political experts are finding that density between states and, more importantly, counties matters.

How doctors are keeping patients safe as elective surgery resumes

Many elective surgeries (think knee replacements and tumor removals) were postponed as hospitals prioritized their COVID-19 response. With at least 20 states now resuming or set to resume some elective surgeries, here's how doctors are adapting during the pandemic.

Delivering hope: Families share emotional journeys to parenthood

Having a baby during a pandemic wasn't in their birth plan. Four families share the challenges, stresses, fears and also joys of delivering during this unprecedented time.

What to know about the coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.