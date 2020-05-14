Bringing America Back: A guide to states' reopening plans

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

What's your state's coronavirus reopening plan?

Nearly all states have started to ease social distancing restrictions to some degree. The approaches vary from state to state, even between bordering states. Here's a guide to the status of stay-at-home orders in all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico, as well as what each state's reopening plan looks like.

Guests dine in-house at a restaurant, May 13, 2020, in Phoenix. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has allowed the reopening of restaurants in-house dining, gyms, spas and community swimming pools. Matt York/AP

Companies ramping up at-home saliva tests for coronavirus are banking on 'endless' demand

Distributers of at-home saliva test kits to screen for COVID-19 are gearing up production, with some planning to ship 30,000 tests per day. But they warn of a potential backlog until more labs are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration to process the samples.

Pandemic has spawned 'record-breaking' cybercriminal activity: Report

Scammers are taking advantage of the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. A new report has found record levels of cybercriminal activity in the first quarter of 2020, including phishing and website scams. As states reopen, criminal activity may emerge around that too, experts warned.

1 million New Yorkers could be evicted under COVID without city assistance: Report

An eviction moratorium in New York state is in place until Aug. 20. But one housing nonprofit is warning that up to a million people are at risk of losing their homes when the past months' rents come due. Rental assistance vouchers and opening up hotel rooms may help, according to the president of Win, a group that partners with the city's Department of Homeless Services.

What's behind the spike in grocery prices?

Grocery prices have reached record highs during the pandemic. The rising prices of eggs, milk, meat and cereal are owed to increased costs due to labor, lower-capacity production, sanitation protocols and other factors. On the decline? Sales and deals.

