Bringing America Back: Michigan stay-at-home order battle and more to know

Armed protesters take part in an "American Patriot Rally," April 30, 2020, on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

''Michigan judge sides with governor in lawsuit over coronavirus shelter-in-place order'

It was a battle over Michigan's stay-at-home order this week. A judge ruled against five Michigan residents on Wednesday who said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order infringed on their rights. A preliminary injunction of the governor's order "would not serve the public interest, despite the temporary harm to plaintiffs’ constitutional rights," the Michigan judge said. Then on Thursday, protestors -- some armed -- spilled into the state Capitol building demanding an end to the stay-at-home order, which remains in effect until May 15.

'Humanitarian organizations issue guidelines on reopening schools amid COVID-19'

School closures amid the coronavirus pandemic impact nearly 1.3 billion students across the globe. Several global humanitarian organizations offered their guidance Thursday on how schools could go about reopening when it is safe to do so, noting that the ongoing closures could be detrimental to students' "safety, wellbeing and learning."

'For tribes, casinos fund what the government doesn't. Now, they're closed.'

Among the nearly 1,000 casinos that have closed in the U.S. during the pandemic, more than half are on Native American land. When the businesses were left out of the first round of the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, it was "doubly whammy," tribal leaders said. Now, those that can apply for the second round of PPP are finding themselves at the back of the line.

'Luxury hotels benefited from PPP loans. So did the investment trusts that own them'

Here's a different PPP story. A real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns 117 hotels also applied for loans through PPP. It was granted more than $38 million so far. The company that oversees the REIT also applied for PPP loans; it received $13 million. This is a look at how and why that happened.

'The impact of COVID-19 on infant and childcare, beyond missed vaccinations'

Parents fearful of their children contracting COVID-19 are missing doctor's appointments -- and subsequently vaccinations for preventable diseases like pertussis and measles. But vaccines aren't the only thing pediatricians are worried about. Screenings for developmental delays, depression and anxiety are also being missed.

