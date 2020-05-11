Bringing America Back: The post-pandemic workplace and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

What offices may look like in a post-pandemic era, if they exist at all

New cleaning protocols. Employee temperature checks. Color-coding on floors to maintain social distancing. Those are just some of the measures that may come into play as COVID-19 helps shape the next evolution of the office.

Empty offices can be seen in a building during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Washington, D.C., May 8, 2020. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Without federal 'blueprint,' states become hodgepodge for testing

It took a full month and the help of more than 30 Chinese diplomats, influential private citizens, and American officials for 100,000 coronavirus antibody test kits to make their way from Suzhou, China, to New York City. The tale is emblematic of the delays and confusion in acquiring and administering antibody tests without a national plan, experts warn.

How COVID-19 is exposing -- and widening -- cracks in the health system

"There's a lot of talk about getting back to normal after COVID-19, but there's a range of issues where getting back to normal isn't desirable," Leo Beletsky, a professor of law and health sciences at Northeastern University, told ABC News. For public health experts, challenges include a chronically ill populace, income disparities, and the effects of structural racism.

Triple combination therapy shows promise for less severe patients

A triple antiviral therapy may be effective in treating patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 early, researchers in Hong Kong have found. The three drugs -- ribavirin, lopinavir-ritonavir and Interferon beta 1b -- are already approved to treat other illnesses and didn't have any significant negative side effects. Meanwhile, as researchers race to develop antibody treatments and vaccines to fight the virus, Johnson & Johnson's chief scientific officer told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos it's unlikely the coronavirus will be eradicated without a vaccine.

How the virus has changed an NCAA basketball team’s recruiting process

There hasn't been any NCAA basketball since the current season was canceled on March 12 -- but the recruiting process is still underway for the 2021 class, with coaches relying on old video and platforms like Zoom to scope out prospective recruits.

For some Americans, stimulus checks are a chance to give back

About 140 million Americans are expected to receive an emergency coronavirus economic relief payment. Through opportunities like #PledgeMyStimulus and 10Give10, here's a look at how people are giving some or all of their $1,200 check to others.

What to know about the coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.