Bringing America Back: The role of masks in the fight against COVID-19, rising new cases and more

Scientists try to keep masks from being swallowed by culture wars

Medical experts have been very vocal about the fact that face coverings play an important role in reducing coronavirus transmission, as the issue becomes an increasingly political one. The use of masks is also said to be important while riding elevators, protesting and even during sex.

A woman wearing a mask walks by a Louis Vuitton store, June 11, 2020, in New York. Mark Lennihan/AP

New coronavirus cases rising in South Carolina, Florida

In 22 states, new coronavirus cases are on the rise, an ABC News analysis has found. That includes South Carolina, which in recent weeks has seen its highest numbers of daily cases during the pandemic. Florida has also broken records in the past few days, as the state continues to reopen and plans to host the Republican National Convention later this summer.

Protecting against coronavirus in hotels

UV light robots and lamps are just some of the innovative ways hotels are attempting to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Hawaii grapples with Great Depression-level unemployment

In March, Kahului had some of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation at 2.2%. A month later, that number became 35%.

Regulators may face difficult decision as pressure for vaccine builds

The big question is: When will there will be a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination? But some researchers fear that federal regulators will act too quickly to greenlight a vaccine.

Laboratory-grown lungs simulate coronavirus infection

As scientists work to learn more about COVID-19, a lab in Boston is making advancements in studying how the virus attacks lung tissue, in hopes of understanding why some people are more susceptible to severe disease.

Human toll of COVID-19 touches every corner of the jazz world

More than a dozen influential jazz and blues musicians have died due to COVID-19, according to the Jazz Foundation of America.

Mayor of city with 1st known US COVID-19 case on navigating crisis

"You're just like, 'This is too big, I can't do this.' And then you kind of realize, like, well, none of us can. That's why we... all work together as a... society," Cassie Franklin, the mayor of Everett, Washington, told ABC News.

12 changes to Hollywood sets amid COVID-19

On Friday, television and film productions were able to resume in Los Angeles County. Here's a look at what that means during the pandemic.

