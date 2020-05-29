Bringing America Back: How to safely socialize as states reopen, and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

Simple steps for safer socializing

Getting in the habit of taking your temperature daily is just one practice to adopt to protect yourself and others from the novel coronavirus as states continue to reopen.

Circles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing line San Francisco's Dolores Park, May 21, 2020. Noah Berger/AP Photo

Nightlife workers speak out about living and working amid COVID-19

Nightlife is already a vulnerable industry. As we head into summer, many workers and businesses are wondering how they will survive continued closures and reduced capacities.

Battling cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic

Cancer patients may face a higher risk of experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms due to a weakened immune system or other underlying health conditions. "We kind of live in a pandemic daily," Bruce DeArk, a deputy fire chief in Jeffersonville, Indiana, battling stage 4 colon cancer, told ABC News. DeArk is one of 15 million Americans navigating life with cancer during the pandemic.

A spike in domestic violence calls

Domestic violence resource centers are "vital now more than ever" as hotline calls and reports are on the rise, one administrator told ABC News. During the pandemic, the centers have had to find creative ways to connect with victims.

As states reopen, a debate emerges: Are gyms 'essential'?

One gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, thinks gyms should be considered essential, and is suing the state for classifying them as nonessential.

When coronavirus hit, these small businesses got creative

Elaborate yard designs, virtual perfume parties, personalized trace boards to help children learn how to spell: "Good Morning America" looks at how small businesses are pivoting during the pandemic.

What to know about the coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.