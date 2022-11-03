Brittney Griner meets with US officials in Russia as White House works to secure her release

The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges.

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is facing nine years in a Russian prison, met with U.S. officials in Russia on Thursday, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

"They saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances. We continue to press for the immediate release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and fair treatment for every detained American," Price said in a tweet announcing the visit.

The meeting comes after a Russian court denied Griner's appeal in a hearing on Oct. 25.

Griner appeared virtually at her appeal hearing and urged the court to reassess her sentence, saying that people found guilty of lesser crimes were given shorter sentences.

"I beg that the court takes in all of the stakes that was overlooked in the first court and reassess my sentence here," Griner said, apologizing for her "mistake" and saying that it has been "traumatic" to be away from her family.

Griner, a 31-year-old Houston native who plays professional basketball for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained on Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Khimki as she returned to Russia to play during the WNBA's offseason after she was accused of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in the country.

Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in July, saying that the vape cartridges containing hashish oil were in her luggage mistakenly and that she had no "intention" of breaking Russian law.

The U.S. government classified Griner's case on May 3 as "wrongfully detained," meaning the U.S. will more aggressively work to negotiate her release even as the legal case against her plays out, the State Department has said.

Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine began one week after Griner was detained, and some officials have expressed concern that Americans jailed in Russia could be used as leverage in the ongoing war.

ABC News' Tanya Stukalova and Shannon Crawford contributed to this report.