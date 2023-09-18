'Depraved': Bronx day care operator held without bail after 1-year-old dies following fentanyl exposure

The operator of a New York City day care and her tenant have been held without bail following the "reckless, depraved" death of a 1-year-old boy and the exposure of three other children to fentanyl.

Nicholas Dominici, 1, died after he was exposed to the opioid at a Bronx day care on Friday, officials said. Three other young children were hospitalized.

Day care operator Grei Mendez and tenant Carlisto Acevedo Brito were arrested on charges including murder, manslaughter and assault.

At their Sunday night arraignments, the judge alleged Mendez and Brito were both flight risks.

The judge cited Mendez’s lack of citizenship, ties to the Dominican Republic and the seriousness of the charges leveled against her, which carry a potential of life in prison.

Police investigators at a day care in the Bronx, after a 1-year-old boy died and three other young children were hospitalized, Sept. 15, 2023. Dave Sanders/The New York Times/Redux

Mendez’s attorney said she was unaware drugs were being stored in her day care by Brito, her husband's cousin, to whom she was renting a room for $200 a week.

"Her only crime was renting her room to someone who had a kilo," attorney Andres Aranda said. "There is no evidence that she did anything but care properly for these children."

The judge said Brito is a Dominican Republic national who is in the country illegally and is also a flight risk.

Prosecutors said the kilo of fentanyl was found in a hallway closet outside Brito's room and that Mendez participated in the "reckless, depraved act" by renting him the room in the day care. Drug production equipment was also found inside the day care, police said.

Investigators said the children appeared to have been exposed over an extended period on Friday.

The day care, for children between 6 weeks and 12 years old, opened in January and just passed a surprise visit from city inspectors last week with no violations found, officials said.

Detectives are still seeking Mendez’s husband for questioning.