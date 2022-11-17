Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect expected to plead guilty: Mayor

Payton Gendron is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown appeared to confirm reports Thursday that Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect Payton Gendron is expected to plead guilty during a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

Attorneys representing families of victims have also said they've been told to expect a guilty plea.

"I think it's good that this individual is pleading guilty," Brown said in response to a question at the end of a storm briefing he attended with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

In this May 14, 2022, file photo, Buffalo Police are shown on the scene at a Tops Friendly Market following a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y John Normile/Getty Images, File

Gendron faces 25 state charges in connection with the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops grocery store. Ten Black people were killed in what authorities said was a racially motivated attack.

The indictment was the first in the state to invoke a statute that comingled terrorism and hate crimes.

Gendron is scheduled to appear in Erie County Court on Monday at 2 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the Erie County District Attorney's Office declined to comment, citing a gag order imposed on the attorneys in the case.

This image provided by the Erie County District Attorney's Office on May 15, 2022, shows Payton Gendron. Erie County District Attorney's Office via AP, File

Gendron, who is white, also faces federal hate crime charges in connection with the shooting.

The 19-year-old is accused of planning the massacre for months, including driving to the store to sketch the layout and count the number of Black people present, according to federal prosecutors.

He pleaded not guilty in both cases during arraignments in state and federal court.

Last month, the New York Attorney General's Office released a scathing report accusing dark web platforms of "radicalizing" the teenage suspect. The accused shooter consumed voluminous amounts of racist and violent content before broadcasting the deadly attack online, according to the report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.