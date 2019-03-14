Butterball recalls nearly 80,000 pounds of ground turkey after 5 people sickened

North Carolina-based poultry producer Butterball, LLC is voluntarily recalling approximately 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may have been contaminated with Salmonella, according to an announcement Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

FSIS, along with several public health partners, discovered the possible contamination while investigating an outbreak of Salmonella illnesses involving five patients in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Four of the patients lived in the same Wisconsin residence, where officials collected three Butterball ground turkey samples that tested positive for the bacteria.

The Minnesota resident was tested positive for the same strain of Salmonella and also reported eating ground turkey, although the brand is unknown, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health.

According to Butterball’s site, the ground turkey in question has a use- or sell-by date of July 26, 2018, and was shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide.

“Because these products were packaged nine months ago, it is highly unlikely any of the product will be found in retail stores, but it is possible that consumers may have product in their freezers,” Butterball spokesperson Christa Leupen told ABC News.

Health officials are warning anyone who may have Butterball ground turkey in their freezer to check the date and discard any products that may be included in the recall.

The products subject to recall include:

• 48-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.



• 48-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.



• 16-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.



• 16-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label



• 48-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.



• 48-oz. plastic-wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.



The USDA is calling this a Class I recall, defined on the website as a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Consumption of food containing Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses, with symptoms including diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated food and lasting four to seven days.

Butterball says that consumers with questions about the recall should call 1-800-288-8372 ext. 4 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET.