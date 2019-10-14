Car stolen in Brooklyn with 6-year-old boy sitting in backseat

Oct 14, 2019, 3:01 PM ET
PHOTO: Police in are searching for 6-year-old Ronald Mowatt, who was abducted in Brooklyn on Monday.PlayNYPD via Twitter
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a young New York boy who was abducted on Monday when his family's car was stolen.

Six-year-old Ronald Mowatt was sitting in the back of a white White Acura MDX in Brooklyn when a thief drove away with it, according to police.

The vehicle was stolen from Rockaway Parkway and East 96th Street in Brooklyn just after 1 p.m., the New York Police Department said. It was last seen heading northbound on East 96th Street.

Officers with the NYPD shared images of young Ronald as well as the missing vehicle onTwitter on Monday afternoon in a desperate appeal for the public's help.

The 6-year-old was described as about 3.5 feet tall and dark skin with short hair. He was last seen wearing a red an blue sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the NYPD's tip line or call 911.