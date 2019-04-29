Central US expecting severe storms, flooding, snow

A rare snowstorm on Saturday dropped more than half a foot of snow in northern Illinois, and Chicago ended up with about 2.5 inches -- a record for this late in the season at O'Hare International Airport.

A raging blizzard in Montana on Sunday deposited almost 30 inches of snow, with winds exceeding 60 mph. Severe storms from Colorado to Iowa resulted in two reported tornadoes, hail larger than golf balls and winds up to 75 mph.

This system now should join another in the Southwest and combine to produce severe storms in the Plains, with heavy rainfall from the Midwest into the Great Lakes. Denver could see more snow.

Severe storms likely will develop in the plains later today, with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes threatening Texas and Oklahoma.

As the southwestern system heads into the Plains, more severe weather is expected.

Risks may increase on Tuesday for damaging hail and winds and for potential tornadoes as much of the country this week could see significant precipitation.