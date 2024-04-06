High winds, fire threat and severe weather on tap for central US this weekend

The central United States is expected to face multiple weather threats this weekend, from high winds to fire to severe storms, as a large storm system moves across the region.

Nearly 30 million people across 12 states are under wind alerts as the potent storm system makes its way into the Plains. Wind alerts are in effect for a large area of the central U.S., stretching from North Dakota to Texas.

ABC News

Winds are expected to gust above 40 mph on Saturday and Sunday in several states as the storm system moves eastward across the country. Some parts of the southern Plains may see scattered wind gusts as high as 80 mph.

ABC News

More than 3 million people across five states are also facing critical fire weather Saturday, with the gusty winds along with dry weather enhancing the risk of quickly-spreading wildfires. Parts of Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma are in the extreme fire weather risk area, with relative humidity dropping below 10% and winds gusting over 60 mph.

ABC News

The winds are expected to ease up slightly on Sunday, though there is still a critical outlook for fire danger across parts of the southern Plains.

Additionally, a line of thunderstorms is forecast to bring the threat of severe weather -- including damaging winds, large hail and scattered tornadoes -- late Saturday afternoon and into the evening in the Heartland. Nebraska and Kansas are likely seeing the brunt of any strong to severe storms.

ABC News

Severe weather -- including damaging winds, very large hail and tornadoes -- may also be possible in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana on Monday due to this same storm system. The timing looks to be after the historic total solar eclipse, with storms likely flaring up during the late afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight.

Elsewhere, winter alerts are in effect Saturday across parts of the Rockies, where the spring snow has helped to extend the ski season.