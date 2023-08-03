As charges mount, here's a look at Trump's legal and political calendar

The former president faces an increasingly busy legal calendar.

As legal charges mount against Donald Trump, the former president faces an increasingly busy calendar on both the legal and political fronts.

Here is a timeline of some of the biggest items currently on Trump's calendar, with legal dates subject to change.

Aug. 3, 2023: Arraignment in Washington, D.C., on felony charges following Trump's indictment in special counsel Jack Smith's probe into Jan 6. and efforts to overturn the 2020 election

Aug. 10, 2023: Arraignment in Florida in the superseding indictment brought by Smith in his probe into Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving the White House

Aug. 10, 2023: Hearing in Georgia on Trump's motion to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her probe into efforts to overturn Georgia's presidential election results

Aug. 23, 2023: First GOP presidential primary debate

Sept. 27, 2023: Second GOP presidential primary debate

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he holds a campaign rally in Erie, Pa., July 29, 2023. Lindsay Dedario/Reuters

Oct. 2, 2023: Start of civil trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit accusing Trump and the Trump Organization of cheating lenders with false financial statements

Jan. 15, 2024: Start of civil trial in writer E. Jean Carroll's initial defamation suit accusing Trump of defaming her in 2019 when he denied her claim that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s

Jan. 15, 2024: Iowa Republican Caucuses

Feb. 27, 2024: Michigan Republican Primary

March 5, 2024: Super Tuesday primaries

March 25, 2024: Start of criminal trial in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case accusing Trump of falsifying business records in order to conceal a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels

May 14, 2024: Pretrial hearing in special counsel's classified documents case

May 20, 2024: Start of trial in special counsel's classified documents case

July 15-18, 2024: Republican National Convention

Nov. 5, 2024: Election Day