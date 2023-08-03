As charges mount, here's a look at Trump's legal and political calendar

As legal charges mount against Donald Trump, the former president faces an increasingly busy calendar on both the legal and political fronts.
Here is a timeline of some of the biggest items currently on Trump's calendar, with legal dates subject to change.
Aug. 3, 2023: Arraignment in Washington, D.C., on felony charges following Trump's indictment in special counsel Jack Smith's probe into Jan 6. and efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Aug. 10, 2023: Arraignment in Florida in the superseding indictment brought by Smith in his probe into Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving the White House
Aug. 10, 2023: Hearing in Georgia on Trump's motion to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her probe into efforts to overturn Georgia's presidential election results
Aug. 23, 2023: First GOP presidential primary debate
Sept. 27, 2023: Second GOP presidential primary debate
Oct. 2, 2023: Start of civil trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit accusing Trump and the Trump Organization of cheating lenders with false financial statements
Jan. 15, 2024: Start of civil trial in writer E. Jean Carroll's initial defamation suit accusing Trump of defaming her in 2019 when he denied her claim that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s
Jan. 15, 2024: Iowa Republican Caucuses
Feb. 27, 2024: Michigan Republican Primary
March 5, 2024: Super Tuesday primaries
March 25, 2024: Start of criminal trial in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case accusing Trump of falsifying business records in order to conceal a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels
May 14, 2024: Pretrial hearing in special counsel's classified documents case
May 20, 2024: Start of trial in special counsel's classified documents case
July 15-18, 2024: Republican National Convention
Nov. 5, 2024: Election Day