As charges mount, here's a look at Trump's legal and political calendar

The former president faces an increasingly busy legal calendar.

ByOlivia Rubin
August 3, 2023, 12:53 PM

As legal charges mount against Donald Trump, the former president faces an increasingly busy calendar on both the legal and political fronts.

Here is a timeline of some of the biggest items currently on Trump's calendar, with legal dates subject to change.

Aug. 3, 2023: Arraignment in Washington, D.C., on felony charges following Trump's indictment in special counsel Jack Smith's probe into Jan 6. and efforts to overturn the 2020 election

Aug. 10, 2023: Arraignment in Florida in the superseding indictment brought by Smith in his probe into Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving the White House

Aug. 10, 2023: Hearing in Georgia on Trump's motion to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her probe into efforts to overturn Georgia's presidential election results

Aug. 23, 2023: First GOP presidential primary debate

Sept. 27, 2023: Second GOP presidential primary debate

PHOTO: Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he holds a campaign rally in Erie, Pa., July 29, 2023.
Lindsay Dedario/Reuters

Oct. 2, 2023: Start of civil trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit accusing Trump and the Trump Organization of cheating lenders with false financial statements

Jan. 15, 2024: Start of civil trial in writer E. Jean Carroll's initial defamation suit accusing Trump of defaming her in 2019 when he denied her claim that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s

Jan. 15, 2024: Iowa Republican Caucuses

Feb. 27, 2024: Michigan Republican Primary

March 5, 2024: Super Tuesday primaries

March 25, 2024: Start of criminal trial in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case accusing Trump of falsifying business records in order to conceal a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels

May 14, 2024: Pretrial hearing in special counsel's classified documents case

May 20, 2024: Start of trial in special counsel's classified documents case

July 15-18, 2024: Republican National Convention

Nov. 5, 2024: Election Day

