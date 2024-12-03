Chef says thieves stole van with $31K worth of pies

British chef Tommy Banks said the van was found but the pies were damaged.

Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks said he's out of 2,500 pies after thieves stole his van containing the baked goods and later ditched the vehicle.

According to an Instagram video posted by Banks, the pies were ruined.

"It's pretty badly damaged," Banks said. "And unfortunately, the bin in the back and all of the pies are pretty damaged as well."

The refrigerated van was stolen from a storage unit with 2,500 pies in boxes that had Banks' name written all over them, he said. The pies were worth about £25,000, Banks said, which is equivalent to just over $31,000.

Banks wishes the outcome was different, he said. But he is grateful for the outpouring support he received from other business owners and people watching online.

This undated handout photo shows Tommy Banks' pies. Tommy Banks/AP

"I'd just like to say a massive thank you to everyone. I mean, so many people have been interested in trying to find these pies, and I think the response from people have been amazing, especially for the business owners who've offered to lend us everything from vans to pastry to flour to meat, everything to make it, make it work," Banks said.

Banks declined ABC News' request for an interview.

ABC News reached out to the North Yorkshire Police and was directed to a statement on their website.

"To recap, North Yorkshire Police received a report on 2 December that a refrigerated vehicle containing valuable food stock including pies, had been stolen from a business park in Melmerby near Ripon over the weekend of 29 November to 2 December 2024," the police department said in a statement.

The statement added, "Initial enquiries revealed that the van, a white Fiat Ducato, was found abandoned with false number plates in the Hemlington area of Middlesbrough and was recovered by Cleveland Police on 29/30 November."

The vehicle was stored by Cleveland Police and inquiries were ongoing as to the contents of the van when it was recovered, the New Yorkshire Police said.

The New Yorkshire Police said the van has been returned to the owner.

Cleveland Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact police.

Prior to the van being found, Banks uploaded a video on Instagram calling for the thieves to donate the pies to a charity for those in need.

He adds that the burglars "probably didn't bargain for nearly ton of pies in the back of it."

"These guys probably stole the van, right? Because that's what they do," Banks said."They steal vans or cars or whatever, but they probably didn't bargain for the nearly ton of pies that is in the back of it."

Banks said that the pies were for York Christmas Market and it's unfortunate because a lot of work went into the pies, he said.

"It's kind of sad because that's a lot of meat and a lot of flour and eggs and a lot of work," Banks said. "Like so much work. So like 25,000 pounds worth of a stock in the back of this van."

According to Banks' video, a rising trend of vans being stolen has mustered up and he encourages everyone to stay safe.

"A lot of crime going around at the moment, a lot of vans being stolen," Banks said. "And I did an interview on the radio earlier. People were saying how many vans are getting stolen. So I think especially at this time of year, just be vigilant. Definitely lockdown. I think we certainly learnt a few lessons and won't be leaving stock in our vans overnight for sure."