Former Chicago police officer to be sentenced for Laquan McDonald murder

Jan 18, 2019, 10:21 AM ET
PHOTO: Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, listens during a hearing, Sept. 6, 2018, in Chicago.PlayChicago Tribune/Pool via AP, FILE
WATCH Police officers found not guilty of covering up shooting of Laquan McDonald

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke is set to be sentenced Friday for the shooting death of African-American teen Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke's attorneys have asked for probation.

Van Dyke, who is white, shot McDonald, who was 17 years old, 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014.

PHOTO: Laquan McDonald is pictured in this undated photo.Obtained by ABC News
Laquan McDonald is pictured in this undated photo.

Video released during the investigation showed McDonald was armed with a knife but the teen didn't appear to be moving toward the police officers who responded.

In October, Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was found not guilty of official misconduct.

PHOTO: Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, listens during a hearing, Sept. 6, 2018, in Chicago.Chicago Tribune/Pool via AP, FILE
Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, listens during a hearing, Sept. 6, 2018, in Chicago.

The former officer and his family are expected to speak at Friday's sentencing.

McDonald's family may also address the judge.

Three Chicago police officers on Thursday were found not guilty of falsifying details to cover up the shooting.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

