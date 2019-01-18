Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke is set to be sentenced Friday for the shooting death of African-American teen Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke's attorneys have asked for probation.

Van Dyke, who is white, shot McDonald, who was 17 years old, 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014.

Video released during the investigation showed McDonald was armed with a knife but the teen didn't appear to be moving toward the police officers who responded.

In October, Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was found not guilty of official misconduct.

The former officer and his family are expected to speak at Friday's sentencing.

McDonald's family may also address the judge.

Three Chicago police officers on Thursday were found not guilty of falsifying details to cover up the shooting.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.