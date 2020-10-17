Children among at least 7 people injured in drive-by shooting in Arizona: Police Police said they're still looking for a suspect.

At least seven people, including children, were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday night in Mesa, Arizona, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. local time in a parking lot where a crowd was gathered, police said.

"It appears a vehicle drove by and opened fire on a crowd gathered here in the corner," Mesa Police Department spokesperson Detective Nik Rasheta said at a press briefing following the shooting.

One of the victims was in critical condition with a life-threatening injury, Rasheta said in a statement issued on Saturday. Some victims are younger than 18, he added.

No suspects have been located or detained yet, police said.

Officers and investigators were processing the scene on Saturday and speaking to witnesses. Footage of the scene captured by ABC Phoenix affiliate KNXV showed what appeared to be a pop-up event, with tents set up in the parking lot.

"We're in the early stages of trying to find out who did this, and what motive there might have been for this incident," Rasheta said Friday night at the scene.