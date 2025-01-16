Chilean flamingo and harbor seal dead from bird flu at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo

The McCormick Bird House would be closed "until further notice," the zoo said.

Two animal deaths at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago have been traced to an outbreak of avian influenza, or bird flu, according to a statement from zoo officials on Wednesday.

It also announced that its bird house would be closed for an undetermined period of time to protect the other animals.

Lincoln Park Zoo signage in Chicago, Illinois on June 17, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Testing confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, was responsible for the deaths of a Chilean flamingo on Jan. 8 and a harbor seal on Jan. 9.

"The zoo is saddened by the loss of a Chilean flamingo named Teal and a harbor seal named Slater," the zoo said in a statement posted to its website on Wednesday.

"Teal hatched this fall and was just getting acquainted with her flock and keepers," the statement continued. "Slater was 7 years old and was a beloved seal known for his rambunctious and curious nature. He was a quick learner and often could be seen participating in training sessions with keepers."

"Both will be deeply missed," the zoo said.

Teal the Chilean flamingo. Lincoln Park Zoo

The statement explained that it had not yet been confirmed how either of the two animals had been exposed to bird flu.

However, "it is near certain the cause is from contact with a waterfowl infected with HPAI," which is the virus known as bird flu, the statement explained.

"This is sad news for wildlife and for the zoo team. Not only are we facing the first known cases of HPAI in animals in our care, but we've lost two amazing animals," said Dr. Kathryn Gamble, a director of veterinary services for Lincoln Park Zoo.

Gamble explained that HPAI is a "naturally occurring virus in free-ranging waterfowl," but said that a growing number of mammal species have also been found to be susceptible to the virus in recent years.

Slater the seal. Lincoln Park Zoo

That includes several house cats whose illnesses in California last month were traced to a bird flu contamination in brands of raw pet food.

"Sharing this news of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the area is important for our community at large," said Seth Magle, director of the zoo's Urban Wildlife Institute, emphasizing the need for both people and their pets to steer clear of wildlife amid bird flu outbreaks.

"To protect yourself, do not handle wildlife," Magle said. "Additionally, keep your pets safe by keeping cats indoors and dogs on [a] leash away from wildlife."

In its statement, Lincoln Park Zoo added: "Zoo visitors are not at risk of contracting HPAI from Lincoln Park Zoo animals."

"Because highly pathogenic avian influenza is spread by free-ranging birds, it is no riskier to visit Lincoln Park Zoo than to enjoy a walk outdoors," said ornithologist Megan Ross, who is also the president and CEO of Lincoln Park Zoo. "The zoo remains a safe place to connect with the animals in our care."

At the time of the animals' deaths, Lincoln Park Zoo had been monitoring HPAI reports and had enacted its HPAI Response Plan, which it said "addresses considerations for staff and animals alike."

"Such measures include additional personal protective equipment, removing opportunities for cross contamination between species, and focused monitoring for changes in individual animal health or behavior," the zoo said in its statement.

In addition to closing the McCormick Bird House "until further notice," the zoo announced that some of its bird species would remain "behind the scenes" for the near future, to further ensure the protection of the other animals in its care.