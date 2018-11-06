Colorado dad pleads guilty in killing of pregnant wife, 2 daughters

Nov 6, 2018, 4:29 PM ET
PHOTO: Christopher Watts is accused of killing his wife and two daughters in Colorado.Weld County Sheriff
Christopher Watts is accused of killing his wife and two daughters in Colorado.

A Colorado man arrested in the killing of his pregnant wife and two young daughters pleaded guilty Tuesday to all nine charges against him, prosecutors said.

In exchange for Chris Watts pleading guilty, the death penalty has been eliminated from consideration, the Weld County District Attorney's office said.

In August, Watts initially told reporters his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, 34, and daughters Celeste, 3 and Bella, 4, disappeared without a trace.

PHOTO: Shanann Watts, 34, and her two daughters ages 3 and 4 were reported missing.Town of Frederick, CO
Shanann Watts, 34, and her two daughters ages 3 and 4 were reported missing.

"My kids are my life," he told ABC Denver affiliate KMGH. "I mean, those smiles light up my life."

Within days, Watts was arrested and the bodies of his wife and children were recovered.

On Tuesday Watts pleaded guilty to five counts of murder in the first degree, three counts of tampering with a deceased human body and one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy, prosecutors said.

PHOTO: A memorial outside the home of Shanann Watts in Colorado.ABC News
A memorial outside the home of Shanann Watts in Colorado.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 19. Watts faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

