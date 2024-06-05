The toll to drive below 60th Street was to go in effect June 30.

Controversial congestion pricing toll expected to be delayed in Manhattan

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to delay implementation of congestion pricing, which is currently scheduled to begin at the end of the month, two officials briefed on the governor's thinking told ABC News.

The plan would charge a $15 toll for passenger cars driving south of 60th Street from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

There are two reasons, according to the sources -- one economic and one political.

Recently installed toll traffic cameras hang above West End Avenue near 61st Street in the Manhattan borough of New York, Nov. 16, 2023. Ted Shaffrey/AP, FILE

Hochul is becoming convinced the timing is not right because Manhattan businesses have not fully recovered from the pandemic and because Democrats are facing difficult House races in the New York City suburbs where the plan is unpopular, according to the official.

Republicans have planned to use congestion pricing as a political wedge.

The governor's office declined to comment.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which would potentially face a $1 billion budget deficit without implementation, declined to comment.

There remains a belief that congestion pricing is inevitable.

Traffic traverses 42nd Street near Grand Central Terminal, in New York, Jan. 11, 2018. Mary Altaffer/AP, FILE

The plan has exemptions for school buses and “specialized government vehicles” that perform critical work in the congestion zone. Fire trucks, ambulances and police cars are also exempt, as are bus lines like Greyhound, Megabus and the Hampton Jitney. However, the fees will be higher for some other vehicles, such as trucks and some buses.

There are several pending lawsuits in New York and New Jersey that could complicate the plan's implementation. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy vowed to fight the fee on behalf of commuters going into New York City, calling it a "blatant cash grab."