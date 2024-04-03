New Jersey judge to hear arguments about New York congestion pricing

New Jersey is fighting back against the plan for commuter congestion pricing in New York City. The toll will cost 15 dollars for passenger cars driving into the heart of Manhattan.

April 3, 2024

