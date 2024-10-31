Cop 'attacked' by giant inflatable runaway Halloween pumpkin in middle of the street

“Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event,” police said.

A police officer in Ohio was “attacked” by a giant inflatable runaway Halloween pumpkin in the middle of the street while he was trying to clear it away from traffic, police said.

The unidentified officer from the Bay Village Police Department in Ohio -- located approximately 15 miles west of Cleveland -- was dispatched to the area of Wolf Road and Saddler Road on Oct. 14 “for a runaway pumpkin,” according to a statement from the Bay Village Police Department.

In footage caught by the officer’s dashcam of his police vehicle, he can be seen driving toward the giant inflatable Halloween decoration, which is taking up an entire lane of the road, before getting out and approaching it in an attempt to clear the street.

The pumpkin, which had been blowing around the neighborhood in the wind, is then seen rolling over on top of him, completely enveloping him before landing right in front of his police cruiser.

“Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event,” said the Bay Village Police Department.

Another officer can be seen arriving moments later, fencing the pumpkin in with the police vehicle, before getting out to help the initial responding officer to clear the road of the giant Halloween-themed inflatable.

“Once backup officers arrived, the pumpkin was returned to the homeowner,” police said.