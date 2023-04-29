Cop, wife found shot to death in their home after he failed to show up to work: Police

A North Carolina police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their home by his supervisors after he failed to show up to work, authorities said.

Fayetteville police officers responded to the home of fellow officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez on Friday when he didn't report to work at 6 p.m., according to Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden.

Police Chief Kemberle Braden speaks at a press conference in Fayetteville, N.C., on April 28, 2023. WTVD

"When he failed to report and his supervisors were unable to contact him by phone, that's what prompted them to go by and check on him at his residence," Braden told reporters during a press briefing late Friday.

Responding officers found Tavarez-Rodriguez and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo Torres, both dead with gunshot wounds inside their home in the River Glen subdivision, police said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has assumed the criminal investigation, as the incident involves a Fayetteville officer, the police department said.

Tavarez-Rodriguez had been with the department since June 2021 and was a military veteran, Braden said.