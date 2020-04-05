Coronavirus live updates: New Jersey city mandates all workers to use face covers The coronavirus death toll has shown few signs of slowing in the U.S.

The death toll amid the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to skyrocket as more than 8,400 people in the United States have died from COVID-19.

There are at more than 311,000 diagnosed cases in the U.S. and more than 1.2 million around the world. The actual number is believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Over 64,700 have died across the globe and more than 246,000 people have recovered, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The number of cases and deaths in the U.S. is expected to continue to grow rapidly with many states and cities saying the peak is still weeks, if not months away.

Today's biggest developments:

3,656 dead in New York state

US death toll crosses 8,000 as cases exceed 300,000

Italy reports decrease in ICU patients for 1st time

Here's the latest news today. All times Eastern.

4:38 a.m.: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweets thanks to the British public for staying home

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, tweeted his thanks to the British public for staying home and saving lives.

Johnson himself is still in isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on March 26. Yesterday it was announced that his pregnant fiancee, 32-year-old Carrie Symonds, has been self-isolating after suffering from symptoms of coronavirus and has been in bed for the past week.

2:01 a.m.: City in New Jersey now requiring all employees of essential businesses to wear face covers

Ravinder Bhalla, the mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, announced in a statement that all employees of essential businesses still operating in the city are now required to wear face covers or masks while working.

The directive, issued by the Hoboken Office of Emergency Management, came on the same day that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey had suffered its worst day since the coronavirus outbreak began. The death toll in the Garden State has so far reached 846 with 34,124 positive cases reported.

"Today, the Hoboken Office of Emergency Management issued a directive requiring that all employees of essential businesses, including but not limited to supermarkets, pharmacies and all restaurants and food establishments, wear a face cover and gloves while at work and serving customers," read the statement from Mayor Bhalla. "Face covers can include a bandana or scarf, or similar material. Face makes are also permitted, however N95 masks and other PPE are urged to be left for medical professionals and first responders."