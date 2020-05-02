Coronavirus live updates: US surpasses 65,000 COVID-19 deaths There are more than 1.1 million diagnosed cases in America.

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 238,000 people worldwide.

Over 3.3 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the hardest-hit country, with more than 1.1 million diagnosed cases and at least 65,068 deaths.

4:10 a.m.: Mississippi extends stay-at-home order after spike in deaths

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he was prepared to unveil the easing of state restrictions Friday. He said he knows the economy needs to be reopened and that residents of his state are ready to get back to work and see a normal way of life again. However, as he was set to announce those plans Friday during the state's task force briefing, the latest coronavirus data forced him to stop in his tracks.

Mississippi, he said, had just had its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases and its largest increase in deaths.

"Every single day, I have come before you and been transparent. I was transparent when I made decisions that turned out to be right. And I believe I was transparent when I made decisions that turned out to be wrong," he said Friday.

"This thing is not over, we are not out of the woods yet. Things can change quickly. We have to stay flexible," Reeves said during Friday's briefing. "This was a large enough change to make me take a step back… and I have come to the conclusion that I must hold on for now.”

Reeves said he hopes to announce more reopenings soon, but the timing is not right. Meanwhile, the governor is in a battle with the state legislature over federal COVID-19 stimulus funding.

The legislature voted Friday to prevent Reeves' office from spending federal coronavirus money, saying the executive branch shouldn't be the sole decider on how to spend the CARES money in the state.

Reeves said that decision only delays getting much-needed funds to residents.

"Best case scenario, weeks from now, they start debating that budget. They over-estimate and we have to send a lot of your money back to the federal government when it goes unused," Reeves said in a statement Friday night. "Worst case scenario, they underestimate and people die because we can’t get them what they need."

Mississippi has more than 7,200 diagnosed coronavirus cases and at least 281 deaths.

A funeral worker is assisted moving a deceased patient into a van at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, April 27, 2020, in Brooklyn. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

