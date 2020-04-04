Coronavirus live updates: Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores Most aisles in stores will soon become one-way.

The death toll amid the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to skyrocket as more than 7,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19.

There are at least 278,458 diagnosed cases in the U.S. and more than 1.1 million around the world. The actual number is believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Over 58,900 have died across the globe and more than 226,000 people have recovered, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The number of cases and deaths in the U.S. is expected to continue to grow rapidly with many states and cities saying the peak is still weeks, if not months away.

Today's biggest developments:

2,935 dead in New York state

US death toll crosses 7,000

Walmart issues customer guidelines

Here's how the story is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

4 a.m.: Walmart issues strict customer guidelines

Walmart announced that starting Saturday it would limit the number of patrons in its stores to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus after too many of its customers ignored social distancing guidelines.

"While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people," Dacona Smith, Walmart's executive vice president and COO, said in a statement Friday.

Stores will now allow no more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet at a given time, which is roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity, the company said. Once capacity is reached, "customers will be admitted inside on a '1-out-1-in' basis."

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

The move was just one of a number of customer guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart also announced that in most of its stores that aisles will all be one-way with markers on the ground, directing customer traffic.

The company said there would be only one entrance and a separate exit for each store.

Medical workers approach a refrigerator truck being used as a morgue outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 3, 2020, in New York. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

What to know about the novel coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and worldwide: coronavirus map

ABC News Morgan Winsor and Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.