Coronavirus updates: FDA, FTC warn Infowars against selling products it claims treat COVID-19 In New York state, over 160,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dr. Jen Ashton on the need for widespread COVID-19 tests

The global novel coronavirus pandemic death toll is nearing 100,000 as more than 95,000 have now died from the disease.

In New York state, over 160,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. New York has more COVID-19 cases than any other state in the U.S. and every country in the world.

In the U.S., over 465,000 people have been diagnosed.

Worldwide, more than 1.6 million people have been diagnosed since the virus emerged in China in December. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

FDA, FTC warn Infowars

Global death toll nears 100,000

Michigan creates task force to look at racial disparity

4:25 a.m.: FDA, FTC send warning to Infowars

The Food and Drug Administration, along with the Federal Trade Commission has sent a notice to Alex Jones' Infowars website to stop selling products it claims can help "mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19."

Officials not only warned against selling alleged treatments for coronavirus, but it also asked consumers not to use the products since none are approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19.

Among the items the FDA said the conspiracy theory website was selling include, “Superblue Silver Immune Gargle,” “SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste,” “SuperSilver Wound Dressing Gel” and “Superblue Fluoride Free Toothpaste.” The products were sold on the website and promoted on Infowars videos, the FTC letter said.

The FDA has sent 26 warning letters to companies and organizations claiming to have COVID-19 treatments since March 6. Of those, 14 have been labeled as corrected.

While there are trials running across the world, there is no known treatments or vaccines to cure or prevent COVID-19.

An employee of a nearby hospital with a special coronavirus intake area walks to a market in protective clothing, April 9, 2020, in Brooklyn, New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

ABC News' Stephanie Ebbs contributed to this report.