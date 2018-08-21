Customers tackle alleged thieves to the ground at California Apple store

Multiple suspects are in custody after allegedly robbing a string of Apple stores in California, police said.

A group of customers helped stop one alleged robbery at a Thousand Oaks Apple store Sunday by holding down two suspects as they attempted to flee, ABC-owned station KABC reported. The suspects had allegedly entered the store wearing hooded sweatshirts and grabbed $18,000 in Apple products, according to KABC.

Fresno Police Department

Police then stopped a car in Simi Valley that was traveling at a high rate of speed and discovered Apple merchandise they say was stolen from the Thousand Oaks store and another Apple store, KABC reported. The driver and two passengers were arrested, according to KABC.

On July 7, four people allegedly stole more than $27,000 in Apple products from the Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno, ABC-owned station KFSN reported.

Authorities are now investigating whether the robberies are related, KFSN reported.

"They're actually targeting these Apple stores because of what they have there and there's a network in place to sell these on the secondary market," Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department told KFSN.

An Apple spokesperson said the company does not comment on security matters.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.