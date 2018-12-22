Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was overcome with emotion Saturday as he reflected on the life and legacy of Chicago police officer Eduardo Marmolejo, who was struck and killed by a train in the line of duty Monday.

Marmolejo, 36, is survived by his wife, who was his high school sweetheart, and their three daughters.

"Your husband's remarkable life and legacy will endure through your three incredible girls," Emanuel said at Saturday's funeral.

The mayor wiped away tears as he recognized Marmolejo's parents, who emigrated from Mexico.

"He wanted to bring honor to their sacrifice they made," the mayor said.

During the service, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson vowed to be there for Marmolejo's family, including every birthday, anniversary, holiday and graduation.

"You're not alone," he said. "You will not be alone this Christmas, next Christmas, or the Christmas after that."

"You've gained an entire department of guardian angels," he added.

The youth pay their respects along the funeral route this morning as we make our way to St Rita Cascia Chapel for the funeral services of Fallen Officer Eduardo Marmolejo. #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/DdBvLVm6bE — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) December 22, 2018

The Gary family pays their respects along the route this morning for Fallen Officer Eduardo Marmolejo as we make our way to St Rita Cascia Chapel. #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/p9R70F3iwv — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) December 22, 2018

To Marmolejo's daughters, Johnson said, "Your dad was a hero. ... He's a man that everyone here should aspire to be."

Marmolejo, who joined the police department in 2016, and fellow officer Conrad Gary were chasing a suspected gunman when they were both hit and killed by a train Monday night. The suspected gunman was later taken into custody.

Marmolejo and Gary were "running towards the sound of gunshots," Johnson said, "dedicated to getting another gun off the streets of Chicago."

Johnson called Marmolejo an "exemplary police officer," who displaced "bravery, heroism and sacrifice."

"Officers Marmolejo and Gary stepped up on our behalf, and placed themselves in harms way to protect all of us," he said.

The love and support from outside agencies at the funeral services for Fallen Chicago Police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo. #NeverForgotten #BrothersInBlue pic.twitter.com/cYx9d4F5t1 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) December 22, 2018

Gary was laid to rest on Friday. Marmolejo and Gary were the third and fourth Chicago police officers to die in the line of duty this year.

PO Conrad Gary and PO Eduardo Marmolejo. Always remember the names of our brave officers who were killed in the line of duty last night. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/2WYQUOZo2m — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) December 18, 2018