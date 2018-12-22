'Your dad was a hero': Police officer killed by train honored in heartbreaking funeral service

Dec 22, 2018, 2:08 PM ET
Police officer Eduardo Marmolejo is seen here in an undated file photo.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was overcome with emotion Saturday as he reflected on the life and legacy of Chicago police officer Eduardo Marmolejo, who was struck and killed by a train in the line of duty Monday.

Marmolejo, 36, is survived by his wife, who was his high school sweetheart, and their three daughters.

"Your husband's remarkable life and legacy will endure through your three incredible girls," Emanuel said at Saturday's funeral.

The casket for fallen Chicago police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo arrives at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago, Dec. 22, 2018.
The casket for fallen Chicago police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo arrives at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago, Dec. 22, 2018.

A man wears a memorial button commemorating the life of Chicago Police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo at his funeral service at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago, Dec. 22, 2018.
A man wears a memorial button commemorating the life of Chicago Police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo at his funeral service at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago, Dec. 22, 2018.

The mayor wiped away tears as he recognized Marmolejo's parents, who emigrated from Mexico.

"He wanted to bring honor to their sacrifice they made," the mayor said.

Police officer Eduardo Marmolejo is seen here in an undated file photo.
Police officer Eduardo Marmolejo is seen here in an undated file photo.

During the service, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson vowed to be there for Marmolejo's family, including every birthday, anniversary, holiday and graduation.

"You're not alone," he said. "You will not be alone this Christmas, next Christmas, or the Christmas after that."

"You've gained an entire department of guardian angels," he added.

To Marmolejo's daughters, Johnson said, "Your dad was a hero. ... He's a man that everyone here should aspire to be."

Family and friends of Chicago Police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo attend his funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago, Dec. 22, 2018.
Family and friends of Chicago Police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo attend his funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago, Dec. 22, 2018.

Marmolejo, who joined the police department in 2016, and fellow officer Conrad Gary were chasing a suspected gunman when they were both hit and killed by a train Monday night. The suspected gunman was later taken into custody.

Marmolejo and Gary were "running towards the sound of gunshots," Johnson said, "dedicated to getting another gun off the streets of Chicago."

Johnson called Marmolejo an "exemplary police officer," who displaced "bravery, heroism and sacrifice."

"Officers Marmolejo and Gary stepped up on our behalf, and placed themselves in harms way to protect all of us," he said.

Gary was laid to rest on Friday. Marmolejo and Gary were the third and fourth Chicago police officers to die in the line of duty this year.

