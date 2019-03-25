Jeremy Richman, the father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim, was found dead Monday morning from an apparent suicide, according to police in Newtown, Connecticut.

The body of Richman, 49, was found at Edmond Town Hall in Newtown, where he had an office, authorities said.

Richman's 6-year-old daughter, Avielle Richman, was among the 26 children and educators killed in the Dec. 14, 2012, mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Police did not provide any additional details surrounding his death beyond describing it as an apparent suicide. An autopsy is expected to be performed Monday, police said.

"My god. This is awful, horrible, devastating news," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, tweeted Monday morning. "Jeremy was a good friend and an unceasing advocate for better research into the brain’s violence triggers."

Murphy said Richman "was with me in my office two weeks ago, excited as could be about the Avielle Foundation’s latest amazing work."

After his daughter's murder, Richman founded The Avielle Foundation, a nonprofit working to prevent violence and build "compassion through brain research, community engagement, and education."

Newtown Police Lt. Aaron Bahamonde called Richman's death a "heartbreaking event" for the Richman family and Newtown community.

Bahamonde said "the police department's prayers are with the Richman family."

Richman's death comes just days after what police say was theapparent suicides of two Parkland, Florida, area teenagers.