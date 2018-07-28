Three people were found dead at a nursing home in south Texas after police responded to calls of an active shooter at the location. Further investigation found two more people dead at a related location, police said.

Police reported to Retama Manor Nursing Center in Robstown, Texas, a small town about two hours south of San Antonio, at about 7 p.m. local time for reports of a shooting, according to the Robstown Police Department. Upon arrival, three people were found dead, including the shooter, according to Robstown Chief Administrator and City Secretary Herman Rodriguez. Two men and one woman were pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

Robstown police called the threat "neutralized" in a release.

Authorities later found two more people, both men, dead at the suspect's home in Robstown, according to San Antonio ABC affiliate KIII.

Rodriguez told KIII he could not release further information on how the shootings transpired. A new conference is expected to be held Saturday afternoon, city officials said.

KIII

Authorities said the investigation into the murders is ongoing and few details would be shared out of respect to the family involved. Rodriguez said he was "flabbergasted" by the situation.

"Anything that we would state at this point at such a early time in this tragedy would be speculation and we definitely don't want to speculate," Rodriguez told KIII. "This is a profound incident that doesn't really transpire here too often in Robstown. We've got to keep the empathy of the family; this is a small town here in Robstown."

Retama Manor Nursing Center was described by police as a medium-sized for-profit nursing home with 94 beds. The company operates a number of nursing homes in south Texas.

"Current information will remain scarce because we are looking at a murder investigation and not compromising anything that might impede that investigation," Robstown Police Chief Erasmo Flores said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the victim's [sic] families and the residents, visitors and employees at Retama Manor who experienced this tragedy."

Texas Rangers will assist in the murder investigation.