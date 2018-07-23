Police release photos of former Bush cardiologist and suspect moments before fatal shooting

Jul 23, 2018, 4:59 PM ET
PHOTO: Former President George H.W. Bush waves as he leaves Methodist Hospital with his cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, after a news conference in Houston.PlayDavid J. Phillip/AP, FILE
Police have released images from the moment right before a onetime doctor for former President George H.W. Bush was gunned down as he rode his bicycle in Houston.

Cardiologist Mark Hausknecht, 65, was shot and killed as he rode his bike Friday, according to Houston Methodist Hospital. In a statement, his wife Dr. Georgia Hsieh called her husband's death "devastating."

In still photos released Sunday, police used the color green to indicate Hausknecht and red for the suspect.

"The Dr. is headed north at 6700 Main & crossing into the W Holcombe Blvd intersect," police said.

PHOTO: These photos released by Houston police show Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, riding his bike Friday before he was shot and killed. Houston Police Department
"[In the] 2nd & 3rd photos are suspect behind the Dr. The shooting happened moments later, one block away," the police said in a post on Twitter.

PHOTO: These photos released by Houston police show Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, riding his bike Friday before he was shot and killed. Houston Police Department
PHOTO: These photos released by Houston police show Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, riding his bike Friday before he was shot and killed. Houston Police Department
"This 4th (and last) photo is moments after the shooting as the suspect heads west on Southgate Blvd toward Travis St. These are the only images available for release at this time," police said.

PHOTO: These photos released by Houston police show Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, riding his bike Friday before he was shot and killed. Houston Police Department
PHOTO: Former President George HW Bush, right, listens to cardiologist Mark Hausknecht talk about Bushs heart condition, during a news conference at Methodist Hospital, Feb. 25, 2000, in Houston.David J. Phillip/AP, FILE
Former President George HW Bush, right, listens to cardiologist Mark Hausknecht talk about Bush's heart condition, during a news conference at Methodist Hospital, Feb. 25, 2000, in Houston.

Former president George H.W. Bush released a statement about Hausknecht's death through his spokesman.

"Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," Bush said in his statement. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our hearts."

Houston police also released a composite sketch of the suspect on Saturday.

Houston police released a composite sketch of the suspect in the fatal shooting of prominent Dr. Mark Hausknecht on Friday, July 20, 2018. Houston Police Department
Police said they are searching for a white or Hispanic male suspect about 30 years old who was wearing a dark jacket and fled the scene.

The suspect was riding a bike when he rode past the doctor and, "turned and fired two shots," police said at a news conference Friday.

ABC News' Meghan Keneally contributed to this story.

