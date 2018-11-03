Three people are dead, including the shooter, after a gunman opened fire on a yoga class in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday evening.

The shooting took place at Hot Yoga Tallahassee in the state capital just before 6 p.m. when a man opened fire as a class was taking place at the building, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. In total, six people were shot by the gunman and a seventh victim was injured when he was pistol whipped.

The gunman was deceased when police officers arrived on the scene, just three minutes after the first 911 call, officials said.

"Several people fought back and tried not only to save themselves, but other people, which is a testament to the courage of the people who don't just turn and run but the strength of our community and the spirit of those people trying to help and save and protect others," Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said.

Police have yet to name the shooter, but say they have "tentatively" identified him and are trying to make a connection between him and the people inside the yoga studio.

WTXL

Three patients were in serious condition, according to a spokeswoman for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic candidate for Florida governor, was campaigning in Miami with former President Barack Obama earlier in the day Friday and said he would be returning to the city.

"No act of gun violence is acceptable," Gillum wrote on Twitter.

I’m deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 2, 2018

Gillum has touted his opposition to the National Rifle Association during his campaign and favors increased gun control measures.

